Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,826 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 24.4% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.56.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $368,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,326. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.34. 1,521,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,091,947. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 67.40%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

