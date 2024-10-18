Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $39.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $513.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,533. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $517.61. The stock has a market cap of $181.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $494.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,113.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

