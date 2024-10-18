ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter. ABB had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 11.77%.

ABB Stock Performance

NYSE ABBNY opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. ABB has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $59.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Articles

