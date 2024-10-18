abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $4.44. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 240,984 shares.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02.

Get abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 179,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.