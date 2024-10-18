abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $4.44. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 240,984 shares.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%.
Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
