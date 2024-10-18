abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Shares Up 3.8% – Still a Buy?

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 3,802 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.
abrdn Trading Up 3.8 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94.
About abrdn
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
