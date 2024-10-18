abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API) Insider Jill May Sells 128,592 Shares

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) insider Jill May sold 128,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80), for a total transaction of £78,441.12 ($102,430.30).

abrdn Property Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of abrdn Property Income Trust stock opened at GBX 60.70 ($0.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.16. abrdn Property Income Trust Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44.94 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 63 ($0.82). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.88. The company has a market cap of £231.40 million, a PE ratio of -3,035.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Get abrdn Property Income Trust alerts:

abrdn Property Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. abrdn Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20,000.00%.

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

The objective of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties in the industrial, office, retail and other' sectors, where other' includes leisure, data centres, student housing, hotels (and apart-hotels) and healthcare.

Read More

