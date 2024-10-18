Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Trading Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) were down 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.31 and last traded at $53.90. Approximately 1,817,163 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 903,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.72. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 57.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $95,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.