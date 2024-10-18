ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 4,630 Shares

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $115,055.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 506,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,598,825.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $104,412.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 113 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,802.40.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $100.88.

On Monday, September 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,159 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $130,109.98.

On Friday, September 20th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 17,075 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $412,019.75.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 27,196 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $661,950.64.

On Friday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,503 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $35,455.77.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,576 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $89,328.48.

On Monday, September 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 699 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $17,461.02.

On Thursday, September 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 725 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $18,117.75.

Shares of ACR opened at $15.34 on Friday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 100.49, a quick ratio of 100.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACR. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $3,729,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

