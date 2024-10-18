Active Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS) Trading Down 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The Active Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS – Get Free Report) were down 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 43,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 343,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
Active Dividend Stock ETF Trading Down 7.5 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.
