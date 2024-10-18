Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Down 3% – Here’s What Happened

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.82. 71,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,442,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADPT. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 126.49% and a negative return on equity of 60.99%. The firm had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

