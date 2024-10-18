Addison Capital Co Buys 25,349 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Addison Capital Co raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,349 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,237,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443,351 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,174,000 after buying an additional 7,203,276 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 11,116,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368,383 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 9,848,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,253,000 after acquiring an additional 293,858 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 8,717,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,559 shares in the last quarter.

BATS GOVT opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

