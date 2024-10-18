Addison Capital Co Sells 468 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Addison Capital Co lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.8% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.21.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 2.2 %

PG opened at $168.50 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.04.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,570. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

