Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 361.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Adlai Nortye Stock Performance

Adlai Nortye Company Profile

Adlai Nortye stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. Adlai Nortye has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

