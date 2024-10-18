Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 361.54% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Adlai Nortye
Adlai Nortye Stock Performance
Adlai Nortye Company Profile
Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adlai Nortye
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Oil Prices Fall, Sector Pulls Back: Time to Buy this Stock?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- AI Boom Fuels Demand for Dominion Energy Stock
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Cathie Wood Cuts Robinhood Holdings—Follow Her Lead or Stay Put?
Receive News & Ratings for Adlai Nortye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adlai Nortye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.