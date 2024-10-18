Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Receives Neutral Rating from Roth Mkm

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.36.

AAP opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 25.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

