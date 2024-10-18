Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.9% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 60,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AMD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $156.25 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $252.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.