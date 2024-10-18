Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Aethlon Medical Trading Down 1.4 %

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

