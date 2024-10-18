Aevo Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $302.02 Million (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, Aevo has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Aevo token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aevo has a total market capitalization of $302.02 million and $19.96 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000109 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.71 or 0.00249781 BTC.

Aevo Token Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz. The official message board for Aevo is aevo.mirror.xyz.

Aevo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 881,877,265.2309546 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.34340949 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $21,066,199.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

