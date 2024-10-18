AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Shares Down 7.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.61 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.23 ($0.09). Approximately 7,011,104 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 2,745,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.82 ($0.10).

AFC Energy Trading Down 5.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £63.32 million, a PE ratio of -260.67 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.15.

About AFC Energy

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides air cooled and liquid cooled fuel cells, including H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is developing H-power generator S series fuel cell, a modular compact; H-power generator S+ series fuel cell diesel generator alternative; ammonia cracker, a technology to convert ammonia into hydrogen; and methanol fuel tower, a technology solution for conversion of carrier fuel methanol into hydrogen.

