agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Short Interest Update

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,490,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 39,420,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

agilon health stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. agilon health has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Sell acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,102.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of agilon health by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in agilon health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 602,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 626.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in agilon health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 191,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 406.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on agilon health from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.03.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

