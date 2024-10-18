Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $710,466.83 and approximately $143.83 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00066803 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006355 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 74.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000019 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,068.64 or 0.37998845 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

