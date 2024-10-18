Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Sells $778,250.88 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 24,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $778,250.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,417 shares in the company, valued at $18,852,685.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, October 18th, Andrew Cheng sold 63,539 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,003,384.67.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Andrew Cheng sold 1,738 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $45,500.84.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AKRO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.23. 484,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.89 and a quick ratio of 24.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of -0.25. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,569 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,060,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,569,000 after acquiring an additional 384,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 584,875 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,028 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,713,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,536,000 after acquiring an additional 344,827 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AKRO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.