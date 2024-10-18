Aleph Zero (AZERO) Price Tops $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 18th. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $112.89 million and approximately $497,803.72 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000584 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 282,357,414 coins. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero (AZERO) is a blockchain platform focused on providing high-performance, secure, and privacy-preserving transaction processing through its unique consensus algorithm and zero-knowledge proof framework. It supports various applications, particularly in DeFi, privacy, smart contracts, and interoperability.”

