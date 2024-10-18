Algorand Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $23.24 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00040661 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000532 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,321,662,932 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.