Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.73 and last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 610851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALKT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALKT

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 55,046 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $1,716,884.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,059.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $51,950,010.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,555,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,850,877.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 55,046 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $1,716,884.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 471,403 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,059.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,648,416 shares of company stock valued at $113,920,758. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,264,000 after acquiring an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 13.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,570,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,719,000 after purchasing an additional 181,194 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,178,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 392,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,002,000 after purchasing an additional 120,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.