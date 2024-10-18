Allianz (FRA:ALV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €269.53 ($292.97) and traded as high as €302.00 ($328.26). Allianz shares last traded at €301.10 ($327.28), with a volume of 781,252 shares changing hands.
Allianz Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €283.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €269.97.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
