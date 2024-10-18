AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys 24,347 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 527.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,347 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,070,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $23,094,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 422,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,756,000 after buying an additional 171,147 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,451,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,587,000 after acquiring an additional 141,266 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.79 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $120.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

