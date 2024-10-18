AlphaMark Advisors LLC Invests $437,000 in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,013 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $449,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 49.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $1,420,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 20.4% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 440,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,558,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $2,685,133.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,677,950.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $165.40 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.45 and a 52 week high of $170.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $582.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.70 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Stories

