AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases 466 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 132.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $74,967.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,154.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $74,967.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,154.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $4,404,619.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,737,284.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $66.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average is $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $967.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

View Our Latest Report on BYD

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.