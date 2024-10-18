AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,172 Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enpro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enpro during the first quarter worth $689,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enpro by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Enpro by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 306,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enpro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $232,292.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,636.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enpro

Enpro Trading Up 0.7 %

Enpro stock opened at $158.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,129.79 and a beta of 1.40. Enpro Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.08 and a 12 month high of $176.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.23. Enpro had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

Enpro Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.