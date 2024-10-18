AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 1,525 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SFM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.2 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $116.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $117.98.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $545,801.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,338,307.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $545,801.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,338,307.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,373.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,142 shares of company stock valued at $12,401,112 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.