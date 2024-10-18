AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KFY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 112.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Korn Ferry

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $1,580,163.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,672,028.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $1,580,163.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,028.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,726 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,795,242.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,713,657.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,201 shares of company stock worth $6,329,320. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of KFY stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.84 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 45.96%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

