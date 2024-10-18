Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Shares Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95.10 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 94.90 ($1.24). 854,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,693,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.23).

Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 124.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 134.64. The company has a market capitalization of £755.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1,133.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 15.51.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphawave IP Group plc develops and sells connectivity solutions in North America, China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers silicon IP solutions, chiplets, custom silicon, and connectivity products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, data storage, and solid-state storage markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.