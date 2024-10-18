Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Posts Earnings Results

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.19), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Alpine Income Property Trust updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.670-1.690 EPS.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:PINE opened at $17.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $240.45 million, a PE ratio of -441.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.50) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.91.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

