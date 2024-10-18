alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €5.92 ($6.43) and last traded at €6.00 ($6.52). Approximately 6,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 583,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.02 ($6.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

