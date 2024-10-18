AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.64 and last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 48711248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

AltC Acquisition Trading Up 15.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AltC Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,754,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 115,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,992,000. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,145,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

