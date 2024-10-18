AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Trading Up 42% – Still a Buy?

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) rose 42% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 53,576,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,306% from the average daily volume of 723,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

AltC Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltC Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALCC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 115,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.