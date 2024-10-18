Altus Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,598 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Altus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 12.1% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $25,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 38,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 712.3% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 318,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,498,000 after buying an additional 14,508 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.71. 109,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,177. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.10.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

