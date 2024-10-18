AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Short Interest Update

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AmBase Stock Performance

ABCP opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.65. AmBase has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46.

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About AmBase

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida.

