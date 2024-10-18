Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Amentum Stock Up 2.6 %

AMTM opened at $29.69 on Monday. Amentum has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,256,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Amentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

