América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

AMX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $20.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

América Móvil stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,431. The stock has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in América Móvil by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 64.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in América Móvil by 17.7% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its position in América Móvil by 233.8% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 36,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 25,864 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

