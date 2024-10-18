American Express (NYSE:AXP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Express updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.750-14.050 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $13.75-$14.05 EPS.
Shares of AXP stock opened at $285.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.43. The firm has a market cap of $205.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $286.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
