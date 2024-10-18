American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. American Express makes up 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $86,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NatWest Group plc raised its position in American Express by 7.7% in the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 41,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,459 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $285.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.43. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $286.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Compass Point initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

