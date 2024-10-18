American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Short Interest Down 5.6% in September

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 482,600 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 511,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

American Well Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of American Well stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. American Well has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.94) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 120.44% and a negative return on equity of 50.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.60) earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Well will post -13.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AMWL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Well from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Transactions at American Well

In other American Well news, insider Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 7,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $57,183.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,772.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 7,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $57,183.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,772.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $40,742.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,247.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,141 shares of company stock worth $178,729. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth $46,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in American Well by 1,418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 103,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96,644 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 7,673.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 184,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 181,715 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 124,441 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

Further Reading

