Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

AMKR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of AMKR opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $315,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,458,636.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,146.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $315,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,458,636.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 911.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

