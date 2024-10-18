ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of ams-OSRAM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

ams-OSRAM Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $881.58 million for the quarter.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

