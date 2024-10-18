Analysts Offer Predictions for IDYA FY2024 Earnings

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.26) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.51) per share.

IDYA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

IDYA opened at $30.69 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

