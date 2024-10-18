Analysts Set CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Target Price at $74.74

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.26.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get CVS Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $63.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average of $60.75. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $709,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 21.7% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.