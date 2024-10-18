Analysts Set International Paper (NYSE:IP) Target Price at $50.21

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.46.
Several research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on International Paper from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on IP
Insider Activity at International Paper
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 279,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.
International Paper Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of International Paper stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.16 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
International Paper Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.
About International Paper
International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than International Paper
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.