Analysts Set International Paper (NYSE:IP) Target Price at $50.21

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on International Paper from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $28,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,475.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $28,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,475.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 2,440 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $115,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,996.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,440 shares of company stock valued at $934,142. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 279,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.16 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

