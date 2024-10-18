Analyzing Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) and Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM)

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) and Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Allurion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Allurion Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allurion Technologies and Monogram Orthopaedics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allurion Technologies $47.59 million 0.71 -$80.61 million ($3.79) -0.19 Monogram Orthopaedics $364,999.00 213.45 -$13.74 million ($0.50) -4.92

Risk & Volatility

Monogram Orthopaedics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allurion Technologies. Monogram Orthopaedics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allurion Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Allurion Technologies has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monogram Orthopaedics has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allurion Technologies and Monogram Orthopaedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allurion Technologies -78.56% N/A -64.22% Monogram Orthopaedics N/A -109.96% -81.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Allurion Technologies and Monogram Orthopaedics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allurion Technologies 0 0 4 1 3.20 Monogram Orthopaedics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allurion Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 307.80%. Given Allurion Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Allurion Technologies is more favorable than Monogram Orthopaedics.

Summary

Allurion Technologies beats Monogram Orthopaedics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allurion Technologies

Allurion Technologies Inc. focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite. Allurion Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures. Its robot prototype executes optimized paths for high-precision insertion of optimized implants in synthetic bone specimens. The company was formerly known as Monogram Arthroplasty Inc. and changed its name to Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

