Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APO shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO opened at $145.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.62. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $146.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.3% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $974,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.